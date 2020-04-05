Norges Bank Invests $105.41 Million in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,457,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,406,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.96. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.