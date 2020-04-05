Norges Bank Invests $106.99 Million in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 817,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,990,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $93.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

