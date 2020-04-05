Norges Bank Invests $107.10 Million in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,360,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,095,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of E*TRADE Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after buying an additional 2,786,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,192,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

