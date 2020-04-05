Norges Bank Invests $110.96 Million in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 828,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,963,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Roku as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after purchasing an additional 386,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $81.46 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

