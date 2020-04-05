Norges Bank Invests $112.94 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,349,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,938,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Medical Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 65,373 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

