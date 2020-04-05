Norges Bank Invests $116.69 Million in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,685,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $282.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $178.02 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.89) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

