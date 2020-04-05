Norges Bank Invests $118.43 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,425,000. Norges Bank owned 1.22% of Universal Display as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $4,946,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

