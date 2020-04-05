Norges Bank Makes New $104.32 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,320,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.