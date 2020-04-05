Norges Bank Makes New $105.76 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,337,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,757,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $985,119. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $10.94 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ON. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

