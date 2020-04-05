Norges Bank Makes New $109.93 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,522,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,929,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.13% of Amdocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,799,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

