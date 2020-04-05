Norges Bank Makes New $113.25 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,211,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,249,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

