Norges Bank Makes New $120.88 Million Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,405,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,879,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

LW stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.