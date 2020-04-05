Norges Bank Makes New $121.95 Million Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460,605 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,950,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.78% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $165.01 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

