Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,010,098 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,618,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Apache as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apache by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APA shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apache from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.