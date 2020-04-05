Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 989,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,772,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Celanese as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after acquiring an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,898,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 128,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.32.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

