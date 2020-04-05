Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,846,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,498,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after buying an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,414,000 after buying an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cognex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,097,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

