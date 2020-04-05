Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,966,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,826,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $8,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

