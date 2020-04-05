Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,144,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,501,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $2,758,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,144,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

NYSE:GL opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

