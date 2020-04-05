Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,670,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,468,000. Norges Bank owned 0.50% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,573 shares of company stock worth $6,915,120. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

