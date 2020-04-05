Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,646,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,086,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.62% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $121,168,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,805,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Qiagen stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

