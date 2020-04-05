Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,371,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,802,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Centurylink as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Centurylink by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 1,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

