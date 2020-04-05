Norges Bank Purchases New Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 545,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,753,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,684,000 after purchasing an additional 635,549 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,843,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

