Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 699,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,863,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Gartner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

