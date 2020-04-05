Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,694,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,039,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares during the period.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

