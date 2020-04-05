Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,878,309 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,033,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.66% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

