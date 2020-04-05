Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,490,305 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,490,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,859,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,895,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Westrock by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westrock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

