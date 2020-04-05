Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,855,451 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,855,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,791,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

