Norges Bank Takes $101.79 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,792,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $256.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

