Norges Bank Takes $102.11 Million Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,674,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $102,107,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

NYSE VOYA opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.