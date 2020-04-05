Norges Bank Takes $104.43 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,432,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $215,441,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 135,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.17.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total value of $10,158,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,697,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

