Norges Bank Takes $109.16 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,160,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Aramark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

