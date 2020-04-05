Norges Bank Takes $110.52 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,394,760 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,518,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.22% of Cree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREE. ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

