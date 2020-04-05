Norges Bank Takes $111.84 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,831,375 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,842,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $32.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

