Norges Bank Takes $114.41 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,471,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,413,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AGNC Investment by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $20.25 to $12.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

