Norges Bank Takes Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,352,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,534,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

KMX stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.