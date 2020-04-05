Norges Bank Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,160,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,993,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.56% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

