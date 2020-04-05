Norges Bank Takes Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,490,000. Norges Bank owned 0.95% of J M Smucker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

