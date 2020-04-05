Novacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $372.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $368,634.68 and $372.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030359 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,834.01 or 1.00599053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071886 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

