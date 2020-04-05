NPCoin (NPC) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,328.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000661 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00079133 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.