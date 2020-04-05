NuBits 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $408,415.30 and $15.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.60 or 0.02569642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00200385 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

