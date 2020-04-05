NuBits Hits Market Capitalization of $402,125.53 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. NuBits has a total market cap of $402,125.53 and approximately $385.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, NuBits has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.02605200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202058 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

