Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, CoinBene, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $1.75 million and $690,568.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitbns, Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitrue, Huobi, WazirX, Koinex, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance, BITBOX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

