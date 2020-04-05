Nucleus Vision Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, BITBOX, IDEX and Huobi. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.37 or 0.04359994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037022 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,678 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Binance, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BITBOX, Koinex, Bitrue, Upbit, Zebpay, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

