NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.71 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and QBTC. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and $7.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.02555685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00200675 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,667,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,590,992 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, DragonEX, QBTC, CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

