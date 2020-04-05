Numeraire Price Up 11.4% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.16 or 0.00250544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $41.44 million and $1.21 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02578625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,415,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

