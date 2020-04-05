NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0002

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. NuShares has a market cap of $484,391.36 and approximately $451.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005599 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

