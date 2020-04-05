NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $395.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $384.14 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $486.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,992,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.20. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

