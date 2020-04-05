NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,992,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

