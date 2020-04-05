Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,608 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of NRG Energy worth $70,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

NRG opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.