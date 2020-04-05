Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,836 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Essent Group worth $73,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,797,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,745,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 198,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

ESNT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,300 shares of company stock worth $68,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

